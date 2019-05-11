ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime receives Android Pie firmware with OneUI interface

    The update weighs around 1GB in size and is rolling out as an OTA.

    By
    |

    Google has officially introduced its latest Android version, the Android Q at its annual developer conference I/O 2019. While the Android Q is yet to be released on a stable platform for the eligible devices, the Android 9 Pie OS is being made available to the older smartphones in the market. The South Korean tech giant Samsung has rolled out the Android Pie update to a couple of Galaxy smartphones. Now, the company is rolling out the update for one more Galaxy smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime receives Android Pie firmware with OneUI skin

     

    Samsung has released an Android Pie update for the Galaxy On7 Prime smartphone. The company had officially announced that it will be merging Galaxy J and the Galaxy On series with its Galaxy A lineup. Since this announcement, a number Galaxy J smartphones with the most recent being the Galaxy J8.

    The Galaxy On 7 Prime was announced last year in January in the Indian market. The device was launched with Android v7.1 Nougat and is receiving the Android Pie firmware almost a year after its launch. The company is rolling out the update as OTA and a notification for the same will soon be available on the Galaxy On7 Prime smartphones. It weighs around 1GB in size and can also be checked manually in the Settings menu.

    Coming to the changelog, the latest update for the device comes with the May 2019 Android security patch in addition to the OneUI interface. With this, the device will get some new features such as Samsung Keyboard app floating mode, camera Scene Optimizer, a system-wide Night mode, and others.

    In terms of hardware, the Galaxy On7 Prime uses an Exynos 7870 processor which is accompanied by Mali-T830 GPU and 3GB RAM. The storage space offered by the device is of 64GB which one can expand using a microSD card to up to 256GB. The device features a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. It has a compact 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood to keep the processor in check.

    via

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
