Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) with a Dual camera setup launched in India for Rs 16,990

Samsung has launched yet another new mid-tier smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) in India for a price of Rs 16,990. The smartphone has an identical set of specifications as of the Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018), which was launched a few days before the launch of the Galaxy On8 (2018).

In fact, the smartphone looks exactly similar to the Samsung Galaxy J8 (2018) with respect to aesthetics and specifications. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart from the 6th of August on Flipkart, Samsung India store, and the device will also be available in offline retail stores as well.

Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Samsung said

At Samsung, our constant endeavour is to bring meaningful innovation in our products and services that can truly add value to the lives of our consumers. Galaxy On8 sports Samsung's signature Infinity Display and is a stunning device with state-of-the-art hardware and software features. With Galaxy On8, we have emphasized more on the camera, which is one of the most used features by millennials today.

Galaxy On8 (2018) tech specifications

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) has a 6-inch 1480 x 720px Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio offering narrower bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset, based on the 14nm FinFET architecture with a maximum CPU speed of 1.8 GHz coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. This chipset is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot, which supports micro SD cards up to 256 GB.

On the optics front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP RGB sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing camera with an f/1.9 aperture with support for Face unlock and also offers 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone does have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G VoLTE and LTE on both the slots. The smartphone also supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). The smartphone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is backed by a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience UI skin on the top with third-party customizations.

Conclusion

Finally, the company has once again launched a new smartphone which is similar to the already existing smartphone. Considering the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.