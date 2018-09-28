Samsung Galaxy P30 with in-display sensor will have gradient color schemes

Samsung has been long rumored to be working on a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. If the recent reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy P30 will be the first to have this functionality. Now, thanks to SamMobile, more details have come into light.

According to the report, the Galaxy P30 will come with 64GB or 128GB of storage. It is also believed that the phone will have gradient color schemes with blue, pink, black, and red as the base colors.

The smartphone will have a model number SM-G6200 and Samsung could also launch a Plus variant, according to the report. While the phone is currently known as the Galaxy P30, there are chances that the name might change at the time of launch.

The website also suggests that the smartphone could feature an LCD screen and optical-based in-display fingerprint sensor. This seems surprising as the traditional optical in-display sensors only work with OLED screens. The Galaxy S10 is also said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, but with an ultrasonic technology which is said be fast than the convention sensors.

Other rumors have suggested the Galaxy P30 will be an "Original Design Manufacturer" phone specifically for China. There's not a lot of information available about the phone's camera setup and there's no mention of a triple camera setup as well.

Besides, the company recently launched its Galaxy A7 2018 with a triple camera setup for the Indian market. The device comes in two variants - the 4GB RAM/64GB storage for Rs 23,990, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will sell for Rs 28,990.

It comes with a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with True FHD+ resolution and 1080 x 2220 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 making it ideal for multimedia consumption. In a time where major smartphone makers are doing away with the 3.5mm audio jack in favor of the Type-C port, Samsung has managed to keep the functionality alive through all its devices.

With the latest smartphone, Samsung has changed the way of unlocking the device. The Galaxy A7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is very convenient to unlock the device without moving the fingers.