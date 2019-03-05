ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 display rated 'highest ever A+ grade' by DisplayMate

    Samsung Galaxy S10 has the best display in the industry.

    By
    |

    Samsung has always been known for its top-notch displays, and its latest Galaxy S10 lives up to the reputation. Well, that's what the folks at DisplayMate believe as well. The display rating firm has rated the Galaxy S10 with its "highest ever A+ grade."

    Samsung Galaxy S10 screen rated 'highest ever A+ grade' by DisplayMate

     

    Earlier, the title was held by Google's Pixel 3 XL. The Galaxy S10 has managed to continue the legacy of its predecessor Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 by surpassing benchmarks across the testing suite.

    DisplayMate's Dr. Raymond M. Soneira said that the latest flagship sets a new benchmark for color accuracy and high image contrast accuracy. The device also has the highest display brightness and the largest native color gamut. The screen reflectance is the lowest among all other smartphones.

    The Galaxy S10's AMOLED Quad HD+ display is one of its USP, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the device has the best-in-class display. However, the analysis doesn't talk anything about the punch hole that is housed on the top right corner of the screen.

    As for the specifications, the smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB internal storage which is expandable using the MicroSD slot (up to 512GB). The device comes equipped with a triple rear camera with Dual OIS. The setup comprises a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens with up to 10x zoom. As for the front camera, there's a 10MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
