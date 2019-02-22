Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmark scores out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Galaxy S10 has scored 4,546 points in the single-core test and 10,521 points in the multi-core tests on Geekbench 4.1 platform.

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone series in an Unpacked Event held on February 20th in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 series comprises of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. All of the new Galaxy S10 smartphones offer some top of the line features and a powerful processor to carry in with some complex tasks with ease. It has been only two days since the company launched its new flagship lineup and the benchmark scores of the new devices are also out.

The Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ smartphones' benchmarking scores were first spotted by GSMArena. The scores are from the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench, AnTuTu. The listing reveals the single-core and multi-core scores of both the Galaxy S10 smartphones on Geekbench along with the scores on AnTuTu.

Coming to the scores, the Galaxy S10 has scored 4,546 points in the single-core test and 10,521 points in the multi-core tests on Geekbench 4.1 platform. The Samsung Galaxy S10 with an Exynos 9820 chipset has logged a score of 340,345 points in AnTuTu. Notably, the smartphone has scored 102 points on GFX 3.0 Manhattan (onscreen) test and 13 points on the Aztek Vulkan High (onscreen) platform.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features:

Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. The display offers a maximum pixel density of 550 ppi and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 9820 chipset which is based on an 8nm LPP FinFET manufacturing process. The processor onboard is paired with 8GB of RAM to take care of multitasking and it offers a storage space option 128GB/512GB. The storage on the device is expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card. Under the hood, the smartphone uses a 3,400mAh battery to keep the light on.