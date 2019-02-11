Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 E leaked again via high-resolution renders

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone series is one of the most awaited flagship launches for which we all are waiting eagerly. The upcoming premium smartphone series is scheduled to launch at an unpacked event which the company has scheduled for 20th February 2019 in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 lineup will be consisting of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 E which was also called as Galaxy S10 Lite previously.

We have come across various leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone series and ahead of its official launch, more and more leaks are making their way online. Now, the standard Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 E have been leaked again via high-resolution renders revealing the design of these smartphones.

This time, the high-resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone series have been leaked by the known tipster Evan Blass. Blass took it to Twitter to share the high-resolution renders with the masses. The leaked images of both the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 E confirm the previous leaked design of the devices. The Galaxy S10 leaked image shows the smartphone with narrow bezels and featuring a curved display panel that has narrow bezels at the front.

Backing up the rumors, the device can be seen flaunting a punch-hole display panel which we have seen in the recent leaks as well. The display hole is placed at the top right corner and will accommodate the front camera for selfies and video calling. The rear panel of the device will house the triple-lens primary camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (top) and S10E (bottom), unwatermarked. pic.twitter.com/oZcLV8Rw4x — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 9, 2019

The second leaked image is of the affordable Galaxy S10 smartphone which is the Galaxy S10 E. The upcoming Galaxy S10 E is suggested to flaunt a flat display panel unlike the high-end variant with a curved edges panel. The smartphone will boast a dual-lens primary camera setup and will have a fingerprint scanner on the side panel. The device is said to pack a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display and will be backed by a 3,100mAh battery.