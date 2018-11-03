ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S10 might ditch iris scanner in favor of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Samsung to ditch a new tehcnology with its latest flagship

    Samsung's next flagship - the Galaxy S10 isn't due to see the light of day until 2019, but that doesn't stop leaks and rumors from pouring in. Following several leaks and half-baked reports, a new rumor suggests that the device might ditch the iris scanner.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 might ditch iris scanner completely

    Known tipster, Ice Universe posted some tweets about the upcoming flagship which indicates that the company might completely drop the iris scanner which was first introduced with the Galaxy S8. The company will be doing this in favor of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

    This wouldn't be the first time Samsung has ditched a feature that was introduced only a few generations earlier, but it could be disappointing news for the users that use the iris scanner as their primary source to unlock their phones. Ice Universe also tweeted that the in-display sensor will cover an impressive30 percent of the display.

    It's already established that the ultrasonic sensor is better than the optical sensors found in many smartphones. Recently, OnePlus also launched its 6T with an ultrasonic sensor. But if a fingerprint sensor is capable of covering 30 percent of the display, it will help make a strong case for ease-of-use.

    Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are way ahead of optical or capacitive sensors. They make do with ultrasonic sound to create a 3D image of the fingerprint. This is followed by an ultrasonic pulse which is shot through a transmitter onto the user's finger. The waves that bounce back are picked by the sensor which helps to unlock the phone based on the unique data.

    Well, this goes without saying that these are just rumors and the company is yet to announce its plans to incorporate the new technology. All rumors will be put to rest when the smartphone hits the market. It is expected to be unveiled in February next year.

    According to a report by The Bell, the Galaxy S10 will feature five cameras onboard. It will have a triple camera setup on the back, while a dual camera setup will sit up front.

    Read More About: samsung galaxy s10 smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
