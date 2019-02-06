Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature fast reverse charging

As the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is inching closer, the leaks and half-baked reports are pouring in at an alarming rate. After the renders of the smartphone got leaked, we now have an FCC filing that confirms a particular feature on the upcoming flagship.

First spotted by XDA-Developers, the filing reveals that the Galaxy S10 will be capable of producing "a maximum power of 9W." "The EUT [test device - ed] can be configured to receive or transmit an AC power signal through magnetic induction (MI) or magnetic resonance (MR). The operating frequency range is 110 -148kHz and can produce a maximum power of 9W," reads the full excerpt.

If the 9W figure is for reverse charging then the Galaxy S10 will be able to charge other devices faster than the Huawei Mate 20 pro. There's a possibility, however, that this figure might not reflect real-world results. This could be a theoretical maximum charging speed for test units.

One thing's for sure that even if the company cuts the charging speed to half, it could still be faster than other devices that support reverse charging. To know for sure we'll have to wait for the company to make an official announcement.

The FCC filing also reveals that the Galaxy S10 will have support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which is the latest standard for Wi-Fi. It claims to offer faster speeds, higher capacity, and better power efficiency but will require a compatible router to take its advantages.