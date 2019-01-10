Samsung Galaxy S10 might not be headlining MWC, launch date confirmed

Samsung has started sending out invites for its Galaxy Unpacked event. The event will take place in San Francisco on February 20, 2019. The invite gives a clear indication that the company is going to launch the Galaxy S10.

An animation seen on Samsung's Twitter shows that the company is ready to boast about the extremely thin bezels on its new phone. While the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are definitely on the cards, but we might get to see the foldable smartphone - the Galaxy F as well.

According to WSJ, Samsung will showcase the foldable device on February 20, but there's no word on when the device will hit the market shelves.

Earlier, Samsung was said to announce the new devices during the MWC 2019, which will start on February 25 in Barcelona. The reason for moving the launch forward could be Huawei, who is also said to be unveiling its foldable device soon. Huawei has already mentioned its plans to launch a 5G-ready foldable smartphone this year but is yet to reveal plans for the MWC.

Besides, the company announced the launch of two new Notebook PCs at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show: the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro claims to offer top-of-the-line features, while the Samsung Notebook Flash brings select premium features at an affordable price point.

The company also unveiled its TV lineup for this year including the QLED-based Q900 series that has a range of 8K models headlined by a massive, 98-inch variant. The lineup also includes a 65'', 75'', 82'', and 85-inch sets.