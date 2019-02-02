Samsung Galaxy S10+ official renders leak ahead of February 20 launch

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 series is one of the highly anticipated smartphone lineup releases that will be taking place this month. And with the MWC close by, more and more leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming premium smartphone lineup is making its way online. The Galaxy S10 series comprising of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have been suggested by numerous leaks highlighting some of the key specifications. This time, it's the official renders that have been leaked of one of the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

The Galaxy S10+ official renders have made its way to the rumor mill ahead of its February 20 launch. We all know that Samsung is hosting an event on February 20 ahead of MWC 2019 and it is expected that the company will introduce the next Galaxy flagship during the event.

The Galaxy S10+ leaked image confirms the previously leaked real-life mages as well as some other rumors surrounding the device. The leaked image shows the punch-hole display panel similar to that of the Galaxy A8s, Honor View20 and others. The in-display hole at the front houses the dual-lens camera setup which might consist of a standard lens paired with one wide-angle lens. The rear camera department has a triple-lens setup which consists of a standard lens, one telephoto lens, and one wide-angle lens.

The leaked renders further reveal that the device will sport an Infinity-O display panel with thin bezels around the display. The bezels will be narrow as compared to the other Samsung smartphones offering a maximum display surface. The company is expected to use an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the usual rear-mounted scanner. Besides, the device is speculated to run on the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset or an Exynos 9820 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with OneUI skin overlay.

