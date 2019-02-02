ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10+ official renders leak ahead of February 20 launch

The leaked image shows the punch-hole display panel similar to that of the Galaxy A8s, Honor View20 and others.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 series is one of the highly anticipated smartphone lineup releases that will be taking place this month. And with the MWC close by, more and more leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming premium smartphone lineup is making its way online. The Galaxy S10 series comprising of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have been suggested by numerous leaks highlighting some of the key specifications. This time, it's the official renders that have been leaked of one of the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S10+ official renders leak ahead of February 20 launch

     

    The Galaxy S10+ official renders have made its way to the rumor mill ahead of its February 20 launch. We all know that Samsung is hosting an event on February 20 ahead of MWC 2019 and it is expected that the company will introduce the next Galaxy flagship during the event.

    The Galaxy S10+ leaked image confirms the previously leaked real-life mages as well as some other rumors surrounding the device. The leaked image shows the punch-hole display panel similar to that of the Galaxy A8s, Honor View20 and others. The in-display hole at the front houses the dual-lens camera setup which might consist of a standard lens paired with one wide-angle lens. The rear camera department has a triple-lens setup which consists of a standard lens, one telephoto lens, and one wide-angle lens.

    The leaked renders further reveal that the device will sport an Infinity-O display panel with thin bezels around the display. The bezels will be narrow as compared to the other Samsung smartphones offering a maximum display surface. The company is expected to use an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the usual rear-mounted scanner. Besides, the device is speculated to run on the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset or an Exynos 9820 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with OneUI skin overlay.

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue