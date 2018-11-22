Samsung Galaxy S10 premium variant might come with ceramic back panel

Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones which is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech giant in the Q1 of 2019. Just like every other upcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been surrounded by rumors and leaks over the web. While we all have seen the rumored variants of the upcoming Galaxy flagship, the device has been tipped once again highlighting a new ceramic back panel.

The new variant of the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 has been suggested by SamMobile, and it is being suggested that the premium variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 with a ceramic back panel design and will be available in two color variants including Black and White. With this, the device is now expected to be available in four different variants.

SamMobile had earlier suggested that the device will be available in four different variants, with the premium variant featuring six cameras and a humongous 6.7-inch display. Now, considering that the premium variant of the smartphone will feature a ceramic back, it will make the device more durable and sturdy. The premium variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumored to carry the model number SM-G975FC and will make its way to the market after a few weeks of the official launch of the remaining Galaxy S10 variants.

Besides, the other rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10 suggests that the device will feature an Infinity-O display with a "punch hole" at the top left corner of the bezel. The device is further speculated to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner which will make use of an ultrasonic technology to make the fingerprint scanning faster on the device. The device is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on One UI which Samsung has announced recently.