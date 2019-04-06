Samsung Galaxy S10 security sensor bluffed by a 3D-printer fingerprint News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint scanner tricked and unlocked by a 3D print. All you need to know about the security flaw.

Samsung recently launched its latest lineup of flagship smartphones with the Galaxy S10 series. The smartphone turns out to be the most significant smartphone from the company with all new upgrades. The company has also introduced in-display fingerprint scanner on the smartphone which is said to be very secure but you won't believe how a user tricked the in-display sensor with the help of a 3D printed fingerprint.

A user by the name of darkshark posted a video on Imgur this week in which he has demonstrated how to trick the in-display sensor on a Galaxy S10 smartphone with the help of a 3D-printed fingerprint. In his post, he wrote, "It took me 3 reprints trying to get the right ridge height (and I forgot to mirror the fingerprint on the first one) but yeah, 3rd time was the charm. The 3D print will unlock my phone...in some cases just as well as my actual finger does."

He explained that he only attempted thrice and he was succeeded in his job of unlocking the device with a 3D print. He also added that this is a matter of huge concern because he can steal someone's phone and do the entire process in less than 3 minutes. Getting someone's fingerprint is not hard though because it can be collected from the phone itself.

Here's how the user tricked the in-display fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10.

First, he took a picture of his fingerprint on the side of a wine glass with the help of a long focal length DSLR, because smartphone photography will not work in this case.

Then he imported the image into Photoshop and increased the contrast, and created an alpha mask.

After doing that he has exported the image to the 3ds Max to create a geometry displacement which gave him a 3D model of the fingerprint.

Then he printed the fingerprint into 3D print and he was all set to unlock the device.

Let's see what Samsung is going to do with the security flaw for its Galaxy S10.

