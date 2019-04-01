Samsung Galaxy S10 series March 2019 Android security patch roll-out restarts News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update carries a firmware build G973FXXU1ASCA in the UK, G975FXXU1ASCA in France and G970FXXU1ASCA in the German market.

Samsung's latest premium smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S10 series was officially announced by the company earlier in February. The premium smartphone lineup comprises of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e smartphone. The South Korean tech giant had recently released an update for the Galaxy S10 lineup, however, the company soon stopped the roll-over for an unknown reason. Now, the company has re-commenced the rollout of the latest Android security patch for its premium smartphone lineup.

The latest firmware update released for the Galaxy S10 lineup brings along some improvements in addition to the latest Android security patch. The firmware update for the Galaxy S10 smartphones is released for the users in the UK, France, and Germany. The update carries a firmware build G973FXXU1ASCA in the UK, G975FXXU1ASCA in France and G970FXXU1ASCA in the German market. It is currently unknown as to when the new firmware update will be made available in India and other regions.

The update should make it to the Galaxy S10 smartphones as an OTA. However, the update files are also available for download online. As for the changelog, the update brings improvements to the performance of the Wireless PowerShare feature and bounces the Android security patch to March 2019. This will further improve the overall security of the Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup. Additionally, the update stabilizes the camera for enhanced imaging performance. The update also fixes general bugs for improved performance.

To recall, the Galaxy S10 adorns a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with 1440 x 3440 pixel screen resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top protection. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 9820 processor which is clubbed with Mali G76 MP12 GPU and 8GB RAM. The smartphone offers a storage space of 128GB which is expandable via microSD card.

