Samsung Galaxy S10 series receive firmware update with Bixby remapping feature and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 496.25MB and is being released as an OTA.

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone line up for the masses all around the globe. The Galaxy S10 lineup comprises of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e smartphones. All the smartphones in the Galaxy S10 series offer premium set of features including an impressive display panel, powerful camera, and hardware for a premium user experience.

Now, only a few weeks after the official announcement of the Galaxy S10 in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant has already pushed out a firmware update for the smartphones further improving performance.

The first firmware update released for the Galaxy S10 lineup also brings along the February 2019 Android security patch along with it. It is worth noting the fact that Samsung has also pushed out a firmware update with the latest Android security patch for the Galaxy M20 smartphone as well. It is quite surprising that Samsung is releasing updates for its recently launched smartphones actively. This suggests that we might see a timely update rollout for the Samsung smartphones going forward.

As for the latest update for the Galaxy S10 smartphones, the update weighs around 496.25MB and is being rolled out as an OTA. Users will receive an update notification on their respective Galaxy S10 smartphones. The update for the Galaxy S10+ smartphones come with a firmware build number the G975FXXU1ASBA, G975FOXM1ASBA, or G975FXXU1ASBA which will be based on the variants of the device in various markets. Besides, if the update does not make it the Galaxy S10 smartphone being used, then the update can be checked manually as well by visiting the settings menu.

Coming to the changelog, the primary feature which the latest update brings is the addition of Bixby remapping feature for the Galaxy S10 smartphone. Samsung has showcased this feature at the time of the Galaxy S10 launch event. Some of the other features which come in the mix are some general bug fixes along with fingerprint scanner and camera stability improvements. Also, the update optimizes the device stability as well.