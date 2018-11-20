Samsung Galaxy S10 standard variant might offer 5.8-inch flat display

While Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy F has been stealing the stage, the company's upcoming flagship, i.e, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also not left behind. By now, the internet is flooded with the rumored specs and features of the Galaxy S10 and this time another report sheds some insight on the device's display. While the rumor mill had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will offer an Infinity-O display, some others suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will offer a display with 'punch hole' to deliver enhanced viewing experience.

According to a new report from ET News (South Korean website), Samsung might bring the Galaxy S10 with a flat display. The report also quotes that Samsung's executives have revealed that the South Korean tech giant is working towards developing a new QLED display type for its upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone. This panel will be used for the Galaxy S10 with flat screen. The report also sheds some light on the different sizes which are expected to be available with the Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones.

The report further suggests that Samsung might introduce three different display sizes of the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone. The suggested display sizes include a 5.8-inch flat OLED panel, a 5.8-inch curved OLED panel, and a 6.2-inch curved OLED panel. The 6.2-inch display variant is expected to be the successor of Galaxy S9+.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series might pack M9 OLED displays unlike the M8 generation of OLED displays used on this year's flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 smartphones. The new Galaxy S10 lineup is further said to comprise of an organic material such as the compounds which consists of the color components for the LED (light-emitting diodes).

Samsung is also planning to change the suppliers of the color components of the M9 display. The red colored components were being supplied by Duksan Neolux, now; it will be Dow who will supply these components to the company. Samsung is yet to reveal any official statement on the same and it remains to be seen what all new features will the Galaxy S10 lineup will offer to the users.