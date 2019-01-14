Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to sport 7.8mm thick body and pack 4,000mAh battery

Samsung's upcoming premium smartphone lineup the Galaxy S10 is without say the most anticipated smartphone launch that is taking place this year. The Galaxy S series by Samsung is known to bring some interesting top-of-the-line features to the table and the Galaxy S10 lineup is no different. We are expecting new design and the much talked about punch hole Infinity display panel. Samsung will be bringing its next premium smartphone lineup before the MWC 2019, which was the earlier suggested date for the release of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is expected to bring along the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite variants. All the variants of the Galaxy S10 have been suggested numerous times over the web and as the launch date of the smartphones is approaching more and more leaks are making their way to the internet. This time, it's the Galaxy S10+ which is being suggested by the rumor mill.

As per Ice Universe, a known leakster, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature a 7.8mm thick body and will pack a decent 4,000mAh battery unit to draw its power. The tipster had shared this information in a new tweet on his Twitter account. This is not the first time that the battery of the Galaxy S10 lineup has been revealed by Ice Universe, earlier the leakster had tweeted that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite will be backed by a 3,500mAh, a 4,000mAh and a 3,100mAh battery unit respectively. The new leak further confirms the fact that the device might pack a 4,000mAh battery unit.

The Galaxy S10+ has a 7.8mm thick body and a 4000mAh battery 😀 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2019

Samsung has recently confirmed that the Galaxy S10 series will be officially released on 20th February 2019 in an event which will be held in San Francisco. The event will begin at 11.00AM PT (12.30AM IST) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and the company has already sent out press invites for the same. So, all the rumors and leaks will only be confirmed once the company officially releases the Galaxy S10 lineup on 20th February.