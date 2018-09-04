Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature asymmetrical bezels: rumor

Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. New rumors and half-baked reports are pouring in at an alarming rate. Now, a new rumor suggests that the flagship will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.

The top bezel is said to be bigger than the chin of the device, though the latter may be twice as slim as the bezel seen on the latest Galaxy Note 9. The asymmetrical front panel is a result of component placement probably, though it's unclear which component is responsible for it.

The Galaxy S10 could also be the first Samsung flagship to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could possibly feature a depth-sensing 3D camera setup. Implementing this system will allow Samsung to deliver more accurate facial recognition and improve the polarizing AR Emoji functionality of its current high-end product family.

The company is also rumored to have devised a notch-free 3D camera, thanks to Mantis Vision, an Israeli startup. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 in the first quarter next year. The Galaxy S10 family should debut as Samsung's first mobile line powered by 7nm chips which will offer snappy performance and consume less power.

Samsung is also said to be working on a new Android smartphone that will feature a quadruple-camera setup on the rear panel. The company is rumored to launch the device later this year, reports Ice Universe. The source also claims that the device in question isn't the Galaxy S10 or the foldable Galaxy F, given the fact that it would be commercialized this year instead of 2019.

The four camera setup also means that the device will be a flagship offering with a hefty price tag. Based on the assumption, the insider is most likely pointing towards the W2019, the only unannounced flagship Samsung is expected to unveil this year. The W2018 successor should be launched as a flip phone and will be exclusive to the Chinese market. Last year's W2018 debuted the variable-aperture camera, which was later used for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9.