ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10 will offer up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage: GF Securities

Galaxy S10 is expected to launch in February of 2019

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the most expected smartphone of 2019, just like every year, the Galaxy S10 will be one of the first devices to be powered by the top of the line Qualcomm/Exynos processor with improved camera and design. Lately, there have been a lot of speculations about the Samsung Galaxy S10 being the first 5G smartphone, at least from Samsun, which is expected to be unveiled in early 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 will offer up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage

     

    GF Securities, an analytical company, has come up with a new theory, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, which makes it one of the first smartphone to offer these features.

    In theory, the Galaxy Note9 was the first Samsung smartphone with 1 TB of storage (512 GB internal storage + 512 GB via micro SD card slot). Unlike the Note9, the Galaxy S10 is expected to offer 1 TB of internal storage with an option to additional storage expansion via a micro SD card.

    The Galaxy S10 is expected to feature an improved DeX support
    (using the smartphone or a bigger screen with the mouse and a keyboard), which might require an additional amount of RAM to offer smoother operation.

    Additional S10 features

    Just like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A7 (2019), the Galaxy S10 will feature a triple camera setup with a standard sensor with variable aperture, telephoto lens, and a super wide-angle lens.

    The Galaxy S10 is also expected to come with a new style of notch (Infinity O) with a cutout in the display to house the front-facing camera and other necessary sensors. Considering the increase in the amount of RAM and storage, the Galaxy S10 could be the most expensive flagship smartphone that the company has ever launched.

     

    In terms of overall design and built quality, the Galaxy S10 will be similar to the Galaxy S9+ with visual improvements. The S10 is also expected to feature the new One UI from Samsung based on Android 9 Pie.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 7:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue