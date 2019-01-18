Samsung Galaxy S10+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC visits Geekbench 4

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 family of smartphones on the 20th of February 2019, where the company is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. With these three smartphones, the company will compete against the likes of the Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max.

A new Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G975U has been spotted online, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Rumors suggest that the SM-G975U is the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the most advanced Samsung Galaxy smartphone to date.

Galaxy S10+ on Geekbench 4

According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ scores 3411 points on the single core and 10256 points on the multi-core performance. These scores are in line with the other smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The smartphone comes with 6 GB of RAM with Android 9 Pie OS. Considering the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is also expected to come with 8/10 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Do note that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10, and the S10+ launching in India will be powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC, instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Except for the chipset change, the Exynos and the Qualcomm variants of the Galaxy S10 devices will offer an identical design with the same set of features.

Just like the previous generation S series of smartphone, the S10 trio smartphones are expected to come with QHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection (6th Gen). Leaks suggest that all three Galaxy S10 variants will have an in-display fingerprint sensor (ultrasonic sensor), which will be faster than the standard optical in-display fingerprint sensors used on the OnePlus 6T, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX, and more.

The Geekbench 4 listing does not reveal any additional information about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung.

