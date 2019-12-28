Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Explains Quad-Camera Setup In Detail News oi-Vivek

Earlier reports suggested that the Galaxy S11+ -- Samsung's next flagship might offer a quad-camera setup. The newly leaked camera renders from OnLeaks backs this claim and gives a glimpse at the actual camera setup and how it might look in real-life.

According to the renders, the Galaxy S11+ will have a quad-camera setup at the back, coupled with sensors and LED flash. As per the leak, the phone will include a 108MP primary camera with 9-1 Bayer technology to further improve the photo quality.

The phone will also have a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens along with the telephoto camera. This time around, Samsung will use a periscope style telephoto lens, capable of offering 5x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom, similar to some of the Huawei and Oppo smartphones.

The fourth camera module on the Galaxy S11+ is expected to be a 3D ToF sensor, similar to the one seen on the Galaxy Note 10+. This specific camera will be used for augmented reality (AR) and 3D scanning. Besides the four camera modules, the camera module has a couple of sensors, which are expected to be the laser assistant autofocus sensors, which helps the camera to lock onto a subject quickly.

All-in-all, the camera setup on the Galaxy S11 and the Galaxy S11 are expected to outperform the current flagship smartphones in both video and photography aspects. It is interesting to see if Samsung employs the same 108MP sensor used on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or bakes a new one for its flagship phone.

Depending on the region, the Galaxy S11+ will either be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 9830 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. As per the software experience, these devices will launch with Android 10 OS on top of One UI 2.0 skin on top.

