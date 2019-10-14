Samsung Galaxy S11+ Could Arrive With Triple Front Cameras News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung is prepping up to introduce its Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e smartphones. The launch event for these devices could occur on February 18, 2020. Ahead of the event, a new design patent has surfaced which shows that the S11+ might come with an improved punch-hole design and would house triple selfie cameras. On the other hand, the S11 and the S11e are expected to sport dual and single selfie snapper, respectively.

Expected Specifications Of The Galaxy S11, S11+, S11e

The Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e would sport AMOLED displays. Under the hood, these devices are expected to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB default storage. They might feature a 108MP primary sensor, Deep Fusion camera lens, and fastest working in-display fingerprint scanner.

All these devices are likely to ship with Android 10 topped by the One UI 2.1 custom software. These handsets are supposed to feature a 5G network option along with 4G LTE.

The S11 price in India is believed to start from Rs. 73,990 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage option. It would arrive in black and gold color options. However, there's no word on the pricing details of the S11+ and S11e phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

To recall, the Galaxy S10+ was launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. It has a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera at the rear. And, at the front, it houses a 10MP selfie snapper and an 8MP RGB depth sensor.

It houses a 4,100 mAh battery and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is available at Rs. 47,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage options. And its other two variants of 8GB RAM/512GB ROM and 12GB RAM/1TB ROM are priced at Rs. 75,900 and 109,900, respectively.

