Samsung Galaxy S11 With 108MP Camera Tipped For February 2020 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S11 seems to be the next smartphone under development. Following the lunch of the Galaxy Fold in India, the South Korean giant is likely working on the successor of the flagship Galaxy S10 series expected to go official next year. The official launch date along with some hardware specifications have been tipped online. Here is everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Launch Expected In 2020

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy S11 series launch for February 18, 2020, suggests a report via SamMobile. Notably, the Galaxy S10 series also debuted in the first of 2019, so it could be highly likely the company unveils its next-generation flagship the same time around.

The report also reveals some of the key specifications including the processor, storage, and UI. The device is said to make use of Qualcomm's next flagship chipset - the Snapdragon 865.

The device is said to run on a custom One UI 2.1 user interface. The report doesn't reveal the RAM and storage configuration, but some previous leaks indicated n 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The display panel size or resolution is also not tipped, but the Galaxy S11 is said to offer an improved fingerprint scanner for security. It is being said that the fingerprint reader will have a larger detection surface compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and the S10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks also point at a massive 108MP primary camera sensor and a periscope-style camera setup as the Oppo Reno 10x zoom. Moreover, the primary 108MP sensor is said to capture more light in the low-light shots with the help of a 1/1.33-inch sensor.

The Galaxy S11 could be equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 526 PPI. There could be a Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well.

There could be a 4,000 mAh battery unit with a wireless and fast charging support. Some detailed information on the specifications is likely to surface in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India