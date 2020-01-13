Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G With Snapdragon 865 Processor Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship phone the Galaxy S20 series this year. We know that it's too early to talk about the smartphone but speculations and rumors have already started surfacing over the web. Last week, live images of the Galaxy S20+ 5G were surfaced. Now, the smartphone is spotted on the Geekbench benchmark with a model number of SM-G986U. The benchmark listing has revealed some of the information about the smartphone.

The alleged Galaxy S20+ smartphone is listed on Geekbench 5, which suggest that the phone will arrive with pre-loaded Android 10 which is quite obvious to see in 2020 smartphones. The smartphone is also expected to launch with the latest One UI 2.0 custom interface. The listing also revealed the information about the processor of the smartphone. The Geekbench shows that Galaxy S20+ phone will user 1.80GHz 'Kona' processor which is the codename for newly launched Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The processor is suggested with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The single-core test the smartphone scored 923 points and in the multi-core test, it scored 3267 points.

Galaxy S20+ 5G Rumored Specifications

According to rumors, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is said to offer a 6.7-inch SUPER AMOLED display. It is also expected to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole camera setup. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be juiced by Exynos 990 chipset in selected markets. Reports suggest that the phone will be backed by 256GB onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Galaxy S20+ is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a primary camera of 108MP sensor. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung has recently confirmed that it is going to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11, 2020, in San Francisco. Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip the foldable smartphone from the company.

