Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition Launched: What’s Different From Its Predecessor?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition Features

To note, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition has been released only in South Korea and is available for purchase via partnered carriers, KT and LG Uplus. The upgraded phone flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the signature Infinity-O punch-hole cutout in the center.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition draws power from the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's also a 4,500 mAh battery, just like the first-gen Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The details of the fast-charging support and adapter details are still under wraps.

More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition gets a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary shooter with OIS support. The other shooters include a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS as well. Plus, Samsung has included a 32MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Some of the other features include an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and runs Android 12 OS with the One UI custom skin. To note, the first-gen Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted in 2020 with the AKG headset. GSMArena reports that the headset is missing from the latest Fan Edition launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition: What’s Different?

One of the striking differences in the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition is the 5G support with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Apart from this, most of the other features seem to be the same. Users will continue to experience the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an IP68 rating and an FHD+ resolution.

The same can be said about the batteries, which is the same 4,500 mAh capacity. Even the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition and its predecessor are the same. All in all, the 5G support, RAM, and the latest software and OS updates are the major differences between the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition Price, Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition is currently available only in the brand's home market, South Korea. The phone is available in a single variant featuring 6GB RAM for KRW700,000 (around Rs. 43,500). To note, the predecessor is currently priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 128GB variant. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 54,999.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition is up for purchase in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colors. Additionally, telecom operator KT is offering a free AKG headset along with the phone. Presently, there's no word if the new phone will arrive outside South Korea.