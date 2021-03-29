Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed For March 30: Specifications, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally announced the India launch date of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G which is slated for March 30 (tomorrow). The phone will go for sale in the country on the same day of its launch. Samsung took to its Twitter handle to make this announcement and even the phone is now listed on the Samsung India website with a 'Notify Me' option. Interested buyers can also register to get all the info about the handset.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was originally launched last year in both 4G and 5G variants. At that time, the 4G model was only launched in the country. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G runs the Snapdragon 865 SoC, unlike its 4G variant that features the Exynos 990 SoC. Even the Indian model of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also confirmed to pack the Snapdragon processor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Expected Price In India

In terms of price, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a starting price of $699 (around Rs. 51,400). Besides, a report by IANS, claimed that the phone will be priced in the country under Rs. 50,000. If the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone will give the competition against the recently launched OnePlus 9.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Details

As far as features are concerned, the Indian variant of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is believed to offer identical features as the global model. So, the smartphone would be launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Software-wise, it will run ​on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.0 on top. A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the device along with 15W fast wired and wireless charging.

For optics, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 8MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, it will sport a 32MP selfie camera with auto-focus support. On the connectivity front, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

