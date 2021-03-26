Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launching Soon In India; Sale Tipped For March 30 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to launch the 5G model of its Galaxy S20 FE which made its debut last year. However, the 5G model did not launch in the country. Now, it seems the phone is launching soon as the handset has been listed on the official website with the 'Notify Me' option.

As I mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Snapdragon Edition (865) has already arrived in the country. The FIRST SALE of the device will start on March 30, 2021

Notify me URL https://t.co/Xbe0B5lQuY



For now, here's an EXCLUSIVE teaser for you@samsungindia #GalaxyS20FE pic.twitter.com/QbJTi5fjBf — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 25, 2021

On the other hand, a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has already arrived in the country and the first sale of the phone will take place on March 30. According to a report by IANS, the phone will be priced in the country under Rs. 50,000.

The global model of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and even the Indian variant is also listed to run a Snapdragon processor; however, the exact name is yet to be announced. Although, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that the Indian variant will run the same Snapdragon 865 SoC, unlike the Exynos 990 chipset on the 4G model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Details

In terms of features, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is believed to offer the same features as the original model except for 5G connectivity, and chipset. It means, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will flaunt with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Furthermore, the handset will run Android 10 OS with OneUI 2.5 custom layer on top. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 15W charging. As per optics, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also offer a triple-lens setup at the back including a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies and videos, the handset will sport a 32MP sensor at the front. Other aspects of the phone will include an official IP68 rating for water and dust-resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

