Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Model Gets BIS Certification; Hints Imminent India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is expected to launch soon in the country as the handset with model number SM-G781B/DS has been certified by the BIS website as per PriceBaba reports. Besides, the same phone has also appeared on the Samsung India support page. The BIS listing has not shared any key details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. However, the global model of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung might use the same chipset for the Indian variant as well. As of now, we can't comment on this because the Indian variant of all flagship devices from the South Korean brand always runs the in-house Exynos chipset. As far as features are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G might get the same features as the 4G model except for 5G connectivity.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G went official in India back in October. In terms of features, the handset has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. It gets power from the Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Software-wise, the handset runs Android 10 OS with OneUI 2.5 custom layer on top. A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the handset that supports 15W charging. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S20 FE sports triple lens setup at the back with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, the handset uses a 32MP sensor at the front. For security, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock. Lastly, it has also an IP68 rating for water and dust-resistance.

Best Mobiles in India