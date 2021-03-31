Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Introductory Price Set At Rs. 47,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India which was originally launched globally back in September 2020. At the time, the Indian market got only 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE which runs the Exynos 990 SoC. However, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and also includes a 120Hz display, a 4,500 mAh battery, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price In India And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 55,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable) variant. As a part of the introductory offer, you can purchase the handset with an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 47,999.

The introductory offer is applicable starting March 31 (today) on Samsung.com, Amazon, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and other leading retail outlets. It comes in Lavender, Mint, Navy, White, Red, and Orange color options. In this price range, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will give competition against the OnePlus 9 and the iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery unit that comes with 25W fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a triple-rear camera module with a combination of a 12MP main camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom. Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos and also support 4K video recording.

Further, the phone is also IP68 certified for water and dust-resistance and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

