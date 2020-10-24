Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Firmware Update Brings Fix For Touch Issue: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the latest addition the existing flagship Galaxy S20 series. Announced recently, the device comes as one of the most pocket-friendly Galaxy S series smartphone available in the market. Off late, some users were experiencing issues related to the display touch response. It was due to a software bug which has now been fixed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy Display Touch Issue Issue Resolved?

As per some reports online, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users were experiencing some issues with the display. In addition to the ghost touch which is one of the most common display bugs, the touch input wasn't also functioning properly and went unresponsive at times.

However, Samsung has now brought a fix for the Galaxy S20 FE's display touch issue by rolling out a firmware update. A report via SamMobile suggests that the update is rolling out with the firmware build number G76xxXXU1ATJ5.

The new firmware build is being rolled out to both the Galaxy S20 FE 4G and 5G variants. While the update changelog doesn't mention this fix, the users who have received the new update has come with a fix for the display touch issue.

While the new firmware is being released as an OTA and should reach all the users in the coming days, it can also be checked manually. All you need to do is head to the Software Update section in the Settings tab.

To recap, the Galaxy S20 FE has a high-resolution Super AMOLED display panel which is 6.5-inches in size. It offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a centre-aligned punch-hole that stores a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The device uses a triple-lens setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture. The remaining setup comprises an 8MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It runs on Exynos 990 SoC combined with 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage. Keeping its lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

