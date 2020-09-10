Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Listed On Official Website; Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy S20 series earlier this year with three different models. Off late, the rumour mill has been giving us sneak peek of the upcoming model in this flagship series. The upcoming device is dubbed Galaxy S20 FE which will be another premium handset by Samsung this year. Until now, no specific launch date has been revealed. But, the smartphone has now been listed on the company's official website.

What Does Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Official Listing Hints?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been spotted at the Samsung Philippines official website. The listing was first spotted by the tipster Evan Blass who shared a tweet revealing the details. The company hasn't mentioned any specific launch date, but the listing itself hints at an imminent launch.

It could be a possibility that the company launches the device initially in the Philippines. But, that's just a speculation and we will have to wait for the brand to give some insight on the same. Additionally, the website sheds light on the colour options and storage variants of the upcoming model.

As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will come in two colour options which include Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender colour options. The smartphone will come with dual-SIM support. We can't say of there will be a dedicated or hybrid SIM slot.

The listing also reveals 128GB storage configuration. It could be a possibility that the company launches the Galaxy S20 FE in a single storage option. That's all the official website gives details on the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Since the smartphone has leaked on multiple occasions, we know the majority of its features. For instance, the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC depending on the market.

It is said to ship with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The Infinity-O panel will offer an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, there will be a triple-rear camera setup with a 12MP sensor each. The device is rumoured to pack a 4,500 mAh battery backed with 415W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India