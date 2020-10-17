Just In
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE New Variant Announced In India: Price, Availability Details
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE joined the existing Galaxy S20 lineup just a few weeks ago. The device was launched with a single 128GB storage option. The device went up for sale yesterday itself in the Indian market. Now, the company has introduced a higher-end model of the handset in the country. Following are its pricing and availability details:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE New Model India Price And Sale
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has now been launched with a 256GB storage option. The device has gone up for pre-orders starting today in India, i.e, October 17. However, unlike the base model which is available in five different shades, this one will be selling in a single Cloud Navy Color option.
As for the pricing, the Galaxy S20 FE's 256GB storage model will be selling for Rs. 53,999. Just for reference, the 128GB model of this handset is priced at Rs. 49,999. The handset will be available for purchase starting October 28 in the country. The device can be purchased via both online and offline retail stores.
What Are The Galaxy S20 FE's Key Features?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets its power from the in-house Exynos 990 processor which is octa-core Exynos 990 processor. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage option. It runs on Android 10 OS and has an OneUI 2.0 interface. The device uses a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture.
There is another 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for ultra-wide-angle shots and an 8MP telephoto sensor with an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device comes with a 32MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and has a punch-hole design. Lastly, it gets a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
