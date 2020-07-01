Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Launched In India: Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition alongside the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India. There is no such difference in terms of features of both compared to their regular versions. However, there are new color variants and logos in both products. The logo will be seen on the chassis of the Galaxy S20+ BTS and in the case of the new Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition also has some Preloaded BTS themes.

Price & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is available for pre-booking in India starting today. In addition to these new models, the Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant is now available for pre-booking. All three products can be pre-booked from July 1 to July 9 via Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is priced at Rs 87,999 and you can grab the Galaxy Buds BTS Edition for Rs. 14,990. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra new variant will be available for Rs. 97,999. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition can be purchased through the Samsung Exclusive Store and Samsung.com and the Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant through Samsung's channels.

However, it is worth noting that the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant will be available in limited quantities in India. These products will go on sale starting July 10.

Galaxy Buds+, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Features

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition offers much better sound quality. The buds provide a balanced, detailed, and wide sound with the sound of AKG and it comes in solid purple color. It is also equipped with music layers from the industry-leading two-way speaker of BTS's music. In addition, it comes with a special purple version pouch with a preloaded BTS lock screen and wallpaper.

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition do not change much compared to the regular Galaxy S20+ models. However, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition has BTS-inspired themes with special wallpapers, icons, and ringtones.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display and powered by the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC along with 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ supports up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery. For the software, the device loaded with Android 10 with One UI on top.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup along with a 64MP main sensor. For selfies, it has a 10MP front shooter. The phone also includes 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

