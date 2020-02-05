ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Images Surfaces On Official Website: Accident Or Strategy?

    By
    |

    It seems Samsung has revealed its upcoming flagship smartphone -the Galaxy S20 ahead of the official launch. According to the report, the company has leaked the images of the smartphone on its official website and the images were first spotted by WinFuture.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Official Image Renders

    The officially leaked images of the smartphone confirm some of the rumored specifications and especially the name - the Galaxy S20. Yes, the listing suggests that the name will be S20 instead of the S11. The leaked images have also confirmed a punch-hole camera setup along with a tall camera bump.

    Besides, the image also shows a new gray case with LEDs embedded on it similar to the one Samsung launched for the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy S20 images were listed on Samsung's European online e-store. Do note that this is not the first time Samsung has accidentally leaked the images. Back in 2019, the company has done the same with the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus a day before the launch.

    Accident Or Strategy

    It seems that Samsung is using the strategy all the time before the launch of its flagship phones. The coincidence will not happen all the time when it is going to launch a flagship model. We haven't noticed anything like this with the mid-range segment models. The question arises if the company is willing to keep the secrecy about the low-end and mid-range models then why they are so careless with the top-notch flagship models.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Launch

    Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked event which is slated on February 11, 2020. The company is said to reveal its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at the event. All the three phones are expected to feature 5G support and 120Hz refresh rate display.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Expected Launch

    Meanwhile, the Unpacked event is also expected to announce the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. Last week the hands-on video of the smartphone was surfaced on the web.

    Source

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
