Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Appears On Geekbench; Key Features Tipped

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series earlier this year for the masses and has already started working on its next-generation premium Galaxy Note 20 series. But, some reports suggest that the company is also working on a new model which will be launched under the Galaxy S20 series. Currently, this series has the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra variants. However, the company could also launch the Galaxy S20 Lite variant in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite/ Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Spotted Online

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite or the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been tipped for a while now. However, this time the device has been spotted at Geekbench which not only confirms its existence, but also an upcoming launch.

The Galaxy S20 Lite has shown up with the Samsung SM-G781B model number which corroborates with the leaks in the past. As per the Geekbench database, the device will launch with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which will have a clock speed of 1.8GHz.

The smartphone is listed with the 'Kona' motherboard which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The leaks have also suggested this premium Qualcomm processor. Additionally, the Geekbench listing also reveals 6GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS.

Since the majority of the new Samsung devices are launched with the new Android version layered with One UI 2.0 skin, we can expect the same interface on the Galaxy S20 Lite or the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

As far as the benchmark scores are concerned, the device has managed to score 737 points in the single-core test and 2,619 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench has revealed only the aforementioned details on the hardware.

Also, Samsung has not revealed its plans as to when it plans on bringing this smartphone and in which market it will be introduced initially. We are not sure what all major differences it will offer in terms of features compared to its siblings.

