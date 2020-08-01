ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Stops By 3C Certification Website; Battery Capacity Tipped

    By
    |

    Samsung is gearing up to refresh the Galaxy S20 series with the launch of the Galaxy S20 Lite or the Galaxy Fan Edition. The device has been splashing via leaks online for a while now. Some of its features were revealed via Geekbench listing. Now, the device has paid a visit to 3C mobile certification website where its battery capacity has been revealed.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Stops By 3C Certification Website

     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Battery Capacity

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite aka Galaxy Fan Edition will be equipped with a battery with a rated capacity of 4,370 mAh, as per 3C certification website. The device will have a battery with the EB-BG781ABY model number.

    This indicates that the company will be equipping the Galaxy S20 Lite with a typical battery capacity of 4,500 mAh. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S10 Lite with a similar battery unit. Besides the battery, no other hardware detail has been shared on the 3C certification website.

    The device earlier visited Geekbench where it was tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It is likely to come with 6GB RAM and Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin. The device is said to feature a 120Hz display and we can expect it to sport a punch-hole design.

    The Galaxy S20 Lite's camera details are still undisclosed. The number of sensors at the rear panel is also unknown; however, the device could ship with a 50MP primary lens.

    Samsung has not officially confirmed when this new Galaxy S20 variant will be made available for the masses. But, rumours are rife that it could be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 5. We might get some insight into its launch and specification details going forward.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 21:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X