Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Stops By 3C Certification Website; Battery Capacity Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is gearing up to refresh the Galaxy S20 series with the launch of the Galaxy S20 Lite or the Galaxy Fan Edition. The device has been splashing via leaks online for a while now. Some of its features were revealed via Geekbench listing. Now, the device has paid a visit to 3C mobile certification website where its battery capacity has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Battery Capacity

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite aka Galaxy Fan Edition will be equipped with a battery with a rated capacity of 4,370 mAh, as per 3C certification website. The device will have a battery with the EB-BG781ABY model number.

This indicates that the company will be equipping the Galaxy S20 Lite with a typical battery capacity of 4,500 mAh. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S10 Lite with a similar battery unit. Besides the battery, no other hardware detail has been shared on the 3C certification website.

The device earlier visited Geekbench where it was tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It is likely to come with 6GB RAM and Android 10-based One UI 2.0 skin. The device is said to feature a 120Hz display and we can expect it to sport a punch-hole design.

The Galaxy S20 Lite's camera details are still undisclosed. The number of sensors at the rear panel is also unknown; however, the device could ship with a 50MP primary lens.

Samsung has not officially confirmed when this new Galaxy S20 variant will be made available for the masses. But, rumours are rife that it could be introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for August 5. We might get some insight into its launch and specification details going forward.

via

Best Mobiles in India