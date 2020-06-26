Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC Expected To Launch In October News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung announced its Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Now, a report claims the company may launch the Galaxy S20 Lite in October. The device might debut as the successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite is the most affordable phone in the Galaxy S10 family.

The news comes from South Korea's ETNews and the report further claims that the upcoming handset will be called - the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition which indicates S-Pen stylus supports. According to another source, it will probably unveil as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. However, the exact moniker of the upcoming phone has not been fixed yet.

The new phone is said to come as an entry-level version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 model launched in February. As reported earlier, the upcoming device will feature the Samsung OneUI 2.5 custom skin on top and get power from the powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is likely to offer 128GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the Galaxy S20 Lite have not been revealed yet.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused huge losses to smartphone companies. Demand for smartphones has plummeted. The demand for smartphones is expected to improve somewhat in the second half of this year as the company prepares to launch several devices in the market to attract customers.

As of now, the company is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Samsung Note 20 series in August, while the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to debut in September 2020.

The company also has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy BudsX in its portfolio. The upcoming smartwatch has received the BIS certification, which means it will also launch in India. The two products are said to launch early next month.

Best Mobiles in India