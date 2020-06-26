ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite With Snapdragon 865 SoC Expected To Launch In October

    By
    |

    Samsung announced its Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. Now, a report claims the company may launch the Galaxy S20 Lite in October. The device might debut as the successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite is the most affordable phone in the Galaxy S10 family.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Expected To Launch In October

     

    The news comes from South Korea's ETNews and the report further claims that the upcoming handset will be called - the Galaxy S20 Pen Edition which indicates S-Pen stylus supports. According to another source, it will probably unveil as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. However, the exact moniker of the upcoming phone has not been fixed yet.

    The new phone is said to come as an entry-level version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 model launched in February. As reported earlier, the upcoming device will feature the Samsung OneUI 2.5 custom skin on top and get power from the powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. It is likely to offer 128GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the Galaxy S20 Lite have not been revealed yet.

    The coronavirus outbreak has caused huge losses to smartphone companies. Demand for smartphones has plummeted. The demand for smartphones is expected to improve somewhat in the second half of this year as the company prepares to launch several devices in the market to attract customers.

    As of now, the company is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Samsung Note 20 series in August, while the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to debut in September 2020.

    The company also has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy BudsX in its portfolio. The upcoming smartwatch has received the BIS certification, which means it will also launch in India. The two products are said to launch early next month.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X