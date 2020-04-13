Samsung Galaxy S20+ Receives New Android 10 Update: Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes And More News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung has rolled out a new Android 10 update installment for the Galaxy S20+ devices. The new software update has the version number- G985FXXU1ATCT/ G985FOXM1ATCT/ G985FXXU1ATCT and weighs 292.09MB. It brings the April 2020 security patch and also promises to bring some camera improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ users will receive the notification for the new software update. You can also head to phone's software update section to manually check for the new update. The update will not affect your personal data stored on the device; however, it's always better to keep a backup of important data.

Samsung mentions that some settings of the device may change after the update; however, we haven't noticed any changes so far after updating our unit.

The changelog for the new software update is as follows:

Improved performance- CameraThe security of the device has been improved

Security Patch level: 1 April 2020

Notably, the new update seems to have addressed the device's camera app stability issues. Earlier we were facing some occasional app crashes on our Galaxy S20+.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

The smartphone sports a quad-lens camera featuring a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 64 MP telephoto lens with PDAF support, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with narrow f/2.2 aperture, and a 0.3 MP, TOF 3D depth sensor with an f/1.0 aperture.

The Galaxy S20+ takes incredibly detailed pictures in daylight. The images show balanced colors, natural depth and have an impressive dynamic range. The HDR mode works well to preserve details while shooting subjects against the light. You can read more about the smartphone's camera performance in our detailed review.

The Galaxy S20+ flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 240Hz touch response rate. The HDR 10+ enabled display offers an impressive 525 PPI density. The smartphone is backed by a flagship Exynos 990 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, faster 128GB on-board storage and impressive high-quality haptic feedback.

The Galaxy S20+ is available in just one variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is priced at Rs. 73,999. And if you choose to go for the gigantic S20 Ultra, you'll have to shell out Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB RAM variant.

