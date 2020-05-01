Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Gets April 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes And Stability Improvements News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung has rolled out a new software update for its current flagship series devices- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new update with the version numbers- G985FXXU1ATD3/ G985FOXM1ATD3/ G985FOXM1ATCT will require 153MB space and brings April security patch in addition to various stability improvements and bug fixes.

The changelog for the new OTA update only mentions- Overall stability of functions improved, and the 1 April, 2020 security patch level. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ users will receive the update notification. You can also check for the update by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Notably, Samsung has been pushing the updates on a regular basis for the Galaxy S20 line-up. This is the third consecutive update I have received during the review duration of the Galaxy S20+. The device's performance is very stable and is devoid of any performance issues.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

The Galaxy S20+ flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 240Hz touch response rate. You also get support for HDR 10+ and an impressive 525 PPI density.The vivid AMOLED panel makes video playback and gameplay a sheer delight. There's one drawback though.The QHD+ resolution only works with the conventional 60Hz and Samsung hasn't been able to address the restriction with a software update.

The Galaxy S20+ sports a quad-lens camera featuring a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support. The 1/1.76" sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 1.8-micron pixels. It is accompanied by a 64 MP telephoto lens with PDAF support. As far as video recording capability is concerned, the Galaxy S20+ can record videos in insane 8K resolution and also allows you to fetch 33MP images from the footage. The smartphone can also record videos in 4K @ 60fps and 30fps.

In India, the Galaxy S20+ is powered by the Samsung's in-house flagship Exynos 990 SoC, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and faster 128GB on-board storage. The phone is IP68 certified and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery cell. The Galaxy S20+ carries a price tag of Rs. 73,999 in the Indian market.

