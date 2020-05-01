ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Gets April 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes And Stability Improvements

    By
    |

    Samsung has rolled out a new software update for its current flagship series devices- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new update with the version numbers- G985FXXU1ATD3/ G985FOXM1ATD3/ G985FOXM1ATCT will require 153MB space and brings April security patch in addition to various stability improvements and bug fixes.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Gets April 2020 Security Patch And Bug Fixes

     

    The changelog for the new OTA update only mentions- Overall stability of functions improved, and the 1 April, 2020 security patch level. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ users will receive the update notification. You can also check for the update by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

    Notably, Samsung has been pushing the updates on a regular basis for the Galaxy S20 line-up. This is the third consecutive update I have received during the review duration of the Galaxy S20+. The device's performance is very stable and is devoid of any performance issues.

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

    The Galaxy S20+ flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 240Hz touch response rate. You also get support for HDR 10+ and an impressive 525 PPI density.The vivid AMOLED panel makes video playback and gameplay a sheer delight. There's one drawback though.The QHD+ resolution only works with the conventional 60Hz and Samsung hasn't been able to address the restriction with a software update.

    The Galaxy S20+ sports a quad-lens camera featuring a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS support. The 1/1.76" sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 1.8-micron pixels. It is accompanied by a 64 MP telephoto lens with PDAF support. As far as video recording capability is concerned, the Galaxy S20+ can record videos in insane 8K resolution and also allows you to fetch 33MP images from the footage. The smartphone can also record videos in 4K @ 60fps and 30fps.

     

    In India, the Galaxy S20+ is powered by the Samsung's in-house flagship Exynos 990 SoC, which is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and faster 128GB on-board storage. The phone is IP68 certified and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery cell. The Galaxy S20+ carries a price tag of Rs. 73,999 in the Indian market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X