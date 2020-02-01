ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of February 11 Launch

    By
    |

    Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-gen flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S20 series which is slated for a February 11 launch. There are numerous leaks and renders on the web claiming the specification and design of the smartphone. Now, ahead of the launch, the live images of the Galaxy S20 have surfaced revealing the design of all three Galaxy S20 model lineup this year.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of Launch

     

    The live image of the smartphones has shown the rear part of the phone with all the three models. However, the rear cameras on the smartphones are blurred, so we can't make a guess which phone has how many camera modules. But the noticeable part in the render is each model is slightly different in size from the other.

    The one with the tallest screen size can be assumed as the top-end variant among the lot and the one with the smallest display size can be the base variant. The blurred camera modules show that the alleged top-end model has a bigger square-shaped camera setup as compared to the other two. We can safely assume that it might be the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

    The South Korean tech giant is said to launch three new models in the Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and the top-end variant Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company has also confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of Launch

     

    Coming to the pricing, reports suggest that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be launched with a price tag of $1,300, in Europe the Galaxy S20 4G will make a debut at Euros 899 and its 5G variant will cost Euros 999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will be launched for Euros 1,099.

    Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Z Flip the clamshell foldable display phone at the same event. According to the rumors, the company is going to launch the smartphone with a price tag of $1,500 (approx Rs. 105,000).

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X