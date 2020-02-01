Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Live Images Surfaces Ahead Of February 11 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-gen flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S20 series which is slated for a February 11 launch. There are numerous leaks and renders on the web claiming the specification and design of the smartphone. Now, ahead of the launch, the live images of the Galaxy S20 have surfaced revealing the design of all three Galaxy S20 model lineup this year.

The live image of the smartphones has shown the rear part of the phone with all the three models. However, the rear cameras on the smartphones are blurred, so we can't make a guess which phone has how many camera modules. But the noticeable part in the render is each model is slightly different in size from the other.

The one with the tallest screen size can be assumed as the top-end variant among the lot and the one with the smallest display size can be the base variant. The blurred camera modules show that the alleged top-end model has a bigger square-shaped camera setup as compared to the other two. We can safely assume that it might be the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant is said to launch three new models in the Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and the top-end variant Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company has also confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

Coming to the pricing, reports suggest that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be launched with a price tag of $1,300, in Europe the Galaxy S20 4G will make a debut at Euros 899 and its 5G variant will cost Euros 999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will be launched for Euros 1,099.

Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Z Flip the clamshell foldable display phone at the same event. According to the rumors, the company is going to launch the smartphone with a price tag of $1,500 (approx Rs. 105,000).

