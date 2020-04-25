ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Pre-Booking Offers Extended

    Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-booking offers are getting an extension till June 15. In the face of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has resulted in less number of smartphone units sold and bought in the market for all brands. Samsung has given complete details of the benefits of the extension.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-Booking Offes Extended

     

    Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are priced at Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999, respectively. The most premium of the lot- the Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, is available for Rs 92,999.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-Booking Extended

    Firstly, the pre-booking extension doesn't mean users can pre-book the device now. Instead, the offer extends to those consumers who have already pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S20 series during the offer period but have been unable to redeem the offer due to the lockdown. They can now collect and activate their smartphone till May 20, while the previous date was April 30.

    This means that Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra buyers can activate their devices on or before May 20. The South Korean company is allowing them to redeem a couple of offers that came along with the smartphone until June 15.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Offers

    As part of the pre-booking offer with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the company is offering up to Rs. 5,000 additional value in exchange for their current Samsung phone. There is also an additional discount with the purchase of the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price, with up to Rs. 10,000 off.

    The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs. 11,990 at Rs.1,999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 2,999. This offer is now extended until June 15, giving users more time to redeem it.

     

    Samsung Care+ Offer Extended

    Samsung Care+ offer is also extended as part of the offer. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999, which can also be redeemed by June 15. Additionally, there is a double data offer with telecom operators.

    Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone are providing double data benefits to Samsung Galaxy S20 subscribers. Also, all three Galaxy S20 series phone customers will get a 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium.

    Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
