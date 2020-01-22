Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Specs Leaked: Price And Availability News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Recently, Samsung launched its affordable Galaxy Note 10 Lite. And, the brand is prepping to launch its next Galaxy S20 series, covering the Galaxy S20/S20+/ S20 Ultra, globally on February 11, 2020, at an event in San Francisco. Now, a fresh report suggests that these phones will be released on March 13, in France, and the launch will particularly be for French people. The report further reveals that pre-orders for these devices would begin after the global launch.

If we particularly talk about the Galaxy S20+, the phone's LTE variant support page surfaced briefly. During this, we get to know that the S20+ bears SM-G985F model number, hinting at the launch of the 4G model along with the 5G variant of the S20+.

Specs And Price

All three devices namely Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are said to house bigger RAM configurations. Reportedly, the Galaxy S20 ultra will be available for sales only in a 5G variant. These phones could ship with One UI 2.0, a 120Hz Infinity-O display, and would get powered by the company's own Exynos 990 SoC.

While the S20 is believed to house a triple rear camera set up, the S20+/S20 Ultra could sport quad rear cameras. Out of the three, the S20 Ultra's camera is likely to offer 100X digital zoom. Besides, it is expected that the S20 would come with 4,000mAh, S20+ with 4,500mAh, and S20+ Ultra with 5,000mAh batteries.

As far as price is concerned, we are totally depending on leaks and rumors. As per a recent report, the Galaxy S20 will be priced at approx. Rs. 71,000 for its base storage variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are supposed to price from nearly Rs. 78,900 and approx. Rs. 1,02,500 for their base variants, respectively.

Samsung is also expected to release its next foldable model-- Galaxy Z Flip, at the same global event where the Galaxy S20 series will be unveiled. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is rumored to pack a 3,300mAh battery and would sport a 12MP main + ultra-wide camera.

