Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Tipped To Go OnSale From March 6

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming flagship phones - the Galaxy S20 series. It has been reported that the new series will include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. According to the latest report the company is tipped to make all the smartphones available for sale on March 6.

Popular Tipster Maz Weinbach has claimed this information on January 27 in his Twitter post he has also mentioned the price of the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphones. Alongside, the Weinbach has also claimed the expected price point of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip is said to be the next-gen foldable smartphone from the company.

According to Weinbach, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip on February 14. However, it bit confusing whether Weinbach has suggested the launch date or sale date or the smartphone.

As per Weinbach's Twitter post and his replies on the thread, he claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is going to be the foldable phone which is up for sale at $1,400 (approx Rs. 99,500). He also suggested that the phone will be an AT&T exclusive phone in the United States for some time, after which other operators will be able to sell the phone. More the unlocked variant of the phone will also be available in the country.

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at 00. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020



Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked," reads his Twitter post.

The tipster also claimed that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available on the first Friday of March, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be launched with a price tag of $1,300 (approx Rs. 92,400). He also suggested that the Galaxy S20 series smartphone will arrive with an IP68 rating which makes it water-resistant.

The tipster also suggested that the company is also planning for the Galaxy Buds+ which are tipped to be launched with a price tag of $149.99 (approx Rs. 10,700). The upcoming Buds+ are said to offer better battery and improved Active Noise Isolation.



