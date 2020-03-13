Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Goes Live Today In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has recently launched its latest Galaxy S20 series in Indian and out of three two models are already up for grabs. However the top-end model the Galaxy S20 Ultra was still waiting to make it to the Indian market. Now the wait is over and the company will kick-off deliveries of Galaxy S20 Ultra for customers who pre-booked the latest Galaxy flagship from today onwards (March 13, 2020). Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is available for sale in Cosmic Gray color option with a price tag of Rs. 92,999. The customer who pre-booked the smartphone will start getting the delivery today. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available for purchase across all the retail stores, Samsung.com and e-commerce websites like Amazon India and Flipkart starting March 13, 2020.

However, the company is also offering Galaxy Buds+ at Rs. 3,999 on purchase of Galaxy S20 Series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Features

The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a rear camera setup 100x zoom, it is powered by Samsung's Space Zoom technology, the Galaxy S20 Ultra uses folded lens structure and multi-image processing to deliver highest zooming capabilities. The company claims that even with the 100X Super-Resolution Zoom user will experience a clear view. The 100x zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is achieved by a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom.

Besides, Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with 108MP primary camera sensor for photography. It is also equipped with the Single Take feature which allows users to capture many different photographs in one go. The company claims that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the only smartphone in the world to offer stunning 8K video recording. Consumers can also take high-resolution images from the 8k videos post recording with the 8K Snap feature.

Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a punch-hole selfie camera setup with a 40MP camera sensor with pro-grade technology.

