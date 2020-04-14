Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Users Facing Battery, Autofocus, And Heating Issues News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has been in the news and not for good reasons. The smartphone is associated with software or hardware since its launch. Most of the cases were found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra models powered by the Exynos 990 processor. Now, it has been reported that users are facing issues with heating, autofocus, and battery issues.

According to the GizmoChina report, the Galaxy S20 Ultra users took to Samsung Community and Twitter to raise complaints about the problems they are facing with their smartphone. Most of the users have reported a common issue which is the autofocus on the primary camera. The rear cameras of the smartphone is unable to autofocus. Moreover, this issue is not new to the phone it's there ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The complaints on the community forum and Twitter suggest that the autofocus of the phone is working slow and in some cases, the camera is failing to lock the objects in focus. Earlier, the company rolled out an update to fix the issue, but it seems that the fix is not working perfectly.

"Seriously the Exynos variant has disappointed me soo much Poor battery life poor performance heats like hell. This is a bad phone with that crappy $1400 price tag. Never Samsung again," a frustrated Galaxy S20 Ultra users posted on Twitter with a video.

Besides, users are also frustrated about the overheating issue of the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. Most of the 4G variant of the smartphones and the ones which are sold in the Indian market are facing the heating issue.

Some users are also facing battery performance issue. According to users, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is barely delivering a battery life of 3.5-4 hours. To recall, the smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery and this performance is worse than a budget segment smartphone.

The company has not acknowledged the issue so far and it remains to be seen when Samsung resolves the issue.

