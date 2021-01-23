Samsung Galaxy S21 4G Model Spotted On Bluetooth SIG News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung seems to be launching the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 which was recently launched along with the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The standard Galaxy S21 with model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG. So, the company might launch the 4G variant in those regions which did not get the 5G variant of the device.

So, the price of the 4G variant is also expected cheaper than the 5G models. However, the South Korean tech giant has not shared any details regarding this. Besides, it remains to be seen whether the company has any plan to launch the 4G variants of Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G model is up for pre-order in India which comes with a starting price of Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs. 73,999. As far as colors are concerned, the Galaxy S21 comes in grey, white, pink, and Phantom Violet shades.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a punch-hole design. The model will run Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device has also IP68 certification which for dust resistance. Moreover, the device gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, 12W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

For imaging, the handset sports a triple-camera setup comprising of a 64MP telephoto lens and two 12MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and wide-angle shots. Upfront, there is a 10MP selfie camera. The rear camera also supports up to 8K video recording and PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), OIS, HDR, Panorama, and Bokeh shooting modes.

