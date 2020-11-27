Samsung Galaxy S21+ Bags BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung unveiled the flagship Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. The company is already said to have started working on its successor which will be dubbed Galaxy S21. The upcoming premium smartphone lineup might hit the shelves next month. There are possibilities that the company launches the Plus and the Ultra model in this series as well. Its India launch has also been tipped via recent leaks. Now, the Galaxy S21+ has cleared its certification which confirms its India launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Gets Certified In India

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has cleared its certification via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) in India. The device has been spotted with the MG996B/DS model number. Unfortunately, the database doesn't reveal the hardware which the upcoming device will offer. However, the device has been leaked a couple of times in the past.

As per the previous rumors, the Galaxy S21+ will feature three rear cameras where the primary sensor will be a 12MP lens. Additional cameras will include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP sensor which will be a telephoto lens. The device has also visited Geekbench where it was listed with the Snapdragon 875 processor.

The listing also suggested an 8GB RAM option and Android 11 OS. It is expected to come pre-installed with a custom One UI skin. The leaks have also suggested a 6.7-inch FHD+ display which is said to be an LTPS panel. It might offer an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to come with 5G network support.

The battery powering the unit is said to be a 4,800 mAh unit which will come with 25W fast charging technology. The aforementioned hardware is just speculations and the company is yet to confirm the features of the Galaxy S21 series. We would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt till then.

