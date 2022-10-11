Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Available For Rs. 19,099 at Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Best Deal Yet? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched earlier this year as an affordable flagship and a budget alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Presently, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering a massive price-cut deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The sale is offering this smartphone for just Rs. 35,999.

What's more, you can get an additional discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with an exchange offer. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale also has bank discounts and cashback deals, which can further drop the price. Here's all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just Rs. 35,999 after a 52 percent price cut. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,250 with Kotak Bank and SBI credit cards. One can also get up to Rs. 1,750 off with Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Additionally, you can exchange your old phone to get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an even lower price. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to Rs. 16,900 off with exchange. This can effectively reduce the price to just Rs. 19,099, making it the best deal for the Samsung phone.

Of course, exchanging depends on multiple factors, including the condition of the old phone. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is live right now and will go on until October 16. However, one can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount deal only until stock lasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Features Worth Considering

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts an AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Exynos 2100 processor powers the phone with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Samsung has included a 12MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 32MP front camera.

It also features a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support. If you're looking for a premium phone on this budget, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE makes a good choice. If your budget permits, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at the Flipkart sale.

