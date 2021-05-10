Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Tipped For August: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for its upcoming summer event where it will introduce a slew of products including smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches. The company is said to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the event. Now, the launch timeline of the handsets has been tipped.

The latest development comes via Korean news outlet Yonhap, suggesting the brand is in talks with local mobile carriers about the launch of these three phones in late August. On the other hand, Samsung's product launch roadmap was previously hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch on August 19.

Even, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 were suggested to launch in July. When comes to features, multiple leaks and rumors are already given us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensor. The phone is said to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 256GB storage options.

Further, the phone might include Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 custom skin, a 4,500 mAh battery, and more. The phone is also said to support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Galaxy Z Flip 3 Details

Previously the live image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 had shown it will have an under-display selfie camera. It is also said to feature a different camera module than the S21 series smartphones. The device was leaked with a triple rear camera setup housed inside a pill-shaped module. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also believed to pack an S pen stylus.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with model number SM-F7110 was recently spotted on the 3C certification platform, revealing its charging speed. According to the listing, the smartphone will support only 15W charging tech.

It is also likely to come with a total capacity of 3,273 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Even, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also said to flaunt an under-display front-facing camera similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Alongside, the company is said to introduce the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active. Coming to the launch event, the company has not shared any word yet regarding this. So, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.

