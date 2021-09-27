Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Reportedly Cancelled; Here's Why News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the most anticipated phone from the South Korean brand whose launch has been delayed for a long time. The Galaxy S21 FE, the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE was supposed to launch in August; however, it got postponed in October due to the semiconductor shortage. Now, a new development has claimed that Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Cancelled: Here's Why

The news comes to the light via DDaily. According to the report, a Samsung Electronics official has reported that the company has cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked event which was scheduled to be held in mid-October. He further states there is a chance Samsung might not launch the Galaxy S21 FE at all.

The report further claimed the reason behind not launching the phone is that global chip shortage issue and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling too well with the same SD888 chipset that was said to run the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Is It Truly Cancelled?

As of now, Samsung has not shared any word regarding the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. So we will suggest our readers to wait for the official confirmation.

However, there is a chance the phone might not arrive in its home country South Korea. Since the previous report already suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will only be available in selected markets like the US and Europe. It also claimed that it could launch outside the US and European markets but with a different chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inches FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 SoC (depending on the markets).

There will be a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera and a triple rear camera module at the rear panel which could offer a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. The phone is also expected to come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage option.

Other features will include Android 11 OS with OneUI 2.1 skin on top,4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India