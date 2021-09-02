Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch To Clash With Google Pixel 6; October Launch Likely News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch seems to be the talk of the town. At the same time, the rumor mill is galore with the nearing launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It looks like the launch has been continuously postponed for several reasons. A tipster now says the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be launching sometime in October.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch In India

Previously, reports were suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would debut on September 8, just a few days from now. However, a South Korean publication revealed there was much delay in the launch, and it wouldn't happen on September 8. Now, popular tipster Jon Prosser reveals an inside source from Samsung who says the launch would happen in October.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date is still under wraps, but the tipster says it should happen sometime in October. Moreover, his report also says the Fan Edition phone from Samsung would begin pre-orders from October 20. We can expect the phone to hit the market a week from then, which is around October 28.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is among the most anticipated flagship release in India. Just like its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the new phone is expected to be a huge hit among Indian buyers. However, the delay in the launch seems to be a cause for concern. The global chip shortage is the key reason here, pushing the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE further and further.

Google Pixel 6 Series Launching Around The Same Time

At the same time, Prosser has also given us a hint on the Google Pixel 6 series launch. The Google Pixel 6 series and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could debut around the same time. This could further up the competition between the two flagships. His report further says the Google Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale just a day apart from each other.

However, the context in the Indian market is going to be a lot different than the American or the European markets. Here, Samsung is much more popular than the Google Pixel phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release will see a wider response than the Google Pixel 6 launch. That said, this is mere speculation at the moment and the launch will give us actual results.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE In India: What To Expect?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and will likely include an 8GB variant as well. The phone will run Android 11 OS with the latest Samsung custom skin. The Samsung Fan Edition phone was also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole cutout in the center, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Prosser further says the upcoming Samsung phone will launch in Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender color options. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear and a powerful selfie camera. The phone could also include 45W fast charging support. More leaks are expected in the coming days.

